Yolanda Cook

Yolanda "Cookie" Cook, loving wife and mom, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her home.
Cookie was born on October 13, 1946, in Kansas City, Kansas. She was the second of three children of Virgil Sr. and Ortella (Hamilton) Harrod. She gained her nickname "Cookie" by her older brother's love of cookies and his inability to pronounce Yolanda. She graduated from Linwood High School in 1964 where she was also crowned homecoming queen.
She married the love of her life, Harley Cook, on March 2, 1995. Harley introduced her to farm life in Tonganoxie, KS. They later moved to Harveyville, KS to enjoy their retirement years. They lived a simple life with their fur babies and were happiest when surrounded by family and friends.
She is survived by husband, Harley Cook; four daughters Cindy McFarland, Debby Etter (Bob), Shelly Daniels and Tami McFarland; seven grandchildren Kelsi Burton, Camryn McFarland, Alex Daniels, Cheyanne Daniels, Hunter Ramirez, Hailey Ramirez and Clarissa Etter; One and a half great granddaughters Rylinn Burton and Baby McFarland; two brothers Virgil Harrod Jr (Renee) and John Harrod (Connie); nephews and nieces Bryan Harrod (Jennifer), Tim Harrod, Cori Harrod, Tammy Ledbetter (Tim) and Joe Harrod (Brandy).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 5 p.m. a visitation will be from 4 to service time at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.
Donations in her name may be made to the American Heart Association
, in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044.