She was born Dec. 19, 1926, in Prairie City, Kan., the daughter of Ernest and Vilo Hemming Butell. She graduated from Baldwin High School and later from Baker University. She was a homemaker and a farm wife. She taught school in Williamsburg for two years, and later co-owned and operated the Worden Store with her husband. Wincel was a church pianist for many years and enjoyed quilting. She was a member of Worden United Methodist Church and of the Lloyd Beaton American Legion Post 228 Auxiliary in Baldwin City.



Wincel married Harold C. Jehle on Feb. 23, 1950. He preceded her in death on Mar. 13, 2018. Survivors include two sons, Ron and wife Linda, Hurst, Tex., and Charles and wife Janet, Baldwin City; a brother, Ernie Butell, Lawrence; three grandchildren, Ted Jehle and wife Kayla, Mark Jehle and wife Danielle, and Sara Munoz and husband Gabe; and four great grandchildren, Amber and Isabella Munoz, and McKade and Emmette Jehle.



Funeral services for Wincel Dean (Butell) Jehle, 93, Baldwin City, will be at 2 pm Saturday at Worden United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Joshua Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's UCC Cemetery. Wincel died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Vintage Park in Baldwin City.She was born Dec. 19, 1926, in Prairie City, Kan., the daughter of Ernest and Vilo Hemming Butell. She graduated from Baldwin High School and later from Baker University. She was a homemaker and a farm wife. She taught school in Williamsburg for two years, and later co-owned and operated the Worden Store with her husband. Wincel was a church pianist for many years and enjoyed quilting. She was a member of Worden United Methodist Church and of the Lloyd Beaton American Legion Post 228 Auxiliary in Baldwin City.Wincel married Harold C. Jehle on Feb. 23, 1950. He preceded her in death on Mar. 13, 2018. Survivors include two sons, Ron and wife Linda, Hurst, Tex., and Charles and wife Janet, Baldwin City; a brother, Ernie Butell, Lawrence; three grandchildren, Ted Jehle and wife Kayla, Mark Jehle and wife Danielle, and Sara Munoz and husband Gabe; and four great grandchildren, Amber and Isabella Munoz, and McKade and Emmette Jehle.Friends may call from noon to 8 pm Friday at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, where the family will receive them from 6 to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Neighbor Helping Neighbor, an outreach of Lighthouse Baptist Church of Baldwin City, in care of the funeral home, 601 Indiana St., Lawrence, KS, 66044. Online condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 26, 2020

