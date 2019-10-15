(February 17, 1922 - October 11, 2019)
Wilma "Jean" Hamel, 97 of Marysville, Kansas, formerly of Horton and Lawrence, Kansas, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Cambridge Place in Marysville, Kansas. She was born on February 17, 1922 in Luray, Kansas, ?the daughter of Walter and Evangeline Morse Paschal. Visitation is 10:00 a.m. and Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday October 17, 2019 at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton, Kansas. Burial will be at the Horton Cemetery. www.dishon-maple chaney.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Oct. 15, 2019