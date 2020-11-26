Wilma Jene Elder (nee Jamison), age 91 of Lawrence, Kansas and Newton, Kansas passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020. Wilma was born July 19, 1929 to Leon "Farmer" and Mattie Jamison in Lansing, Kansas. The family moved to Linwood, Kansas in 1932 where Wilma grew up and graduated from Linwood High School. Wilma was married to Robert L. Elder, also of Linwood, Kansas, for 67 years before his passing in 2017. Once Wilma's six children were grown she began a fitness career, teaching aerobics and strength training classes at Brandon Woods, her church and ultimately, Lawrence Parks and Recreation. She specialized in teaching older adults, helping seniors stay active. She retired from teaching at age 80 after a twenty-nine-year fitness career. She very much enjoyed helping keep seniors healthy, no matter their age. One of Wilma's favorite sayings was "You don't stop exercising because you get old. You get old because you stop exercising."
Wilma was a life-long member of First United Methodist Church, Lawrence. She was involved in numerous clubs and activities including PEO Chapter FZ, Douglas County EHU and bridge club.
Wilma loved her family, her siblings and her many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her six children, Greg Elder (Sue) of Newton, KS, Terry Elder (Annette) of McPherson, KS, Mona Polom (Dennis) of Phoenix, AZ, Jeff Elder (Joan) of Lawrence, KS, Brad Elder (Melanie) of Quinter, KS and Randy Elder (Patricia) of Phoenix, AZ. She has seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one sister, and two brothers.
A visitation will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Private family graveside services will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Mt Sidney Cemetery in Linwood, KS.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Wilma's name to Barrow Neurological Foundation at www.supportbarrow.org
or First United Methodist Church endowment fund at https://www.fumclawrence.org/giving/endowment-fund
and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com
