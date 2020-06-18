Graveside services for Willis Ray Moten, 80, Lawrence, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence, KS. Willis passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home.
Willis was born on May 23, 1940 in Ottawa, KS, the son of Clyde Lewis and Tessie Rosetta (Vann) Moten.
Willis married Candace Kay Schwindt on March 15, 1972 in Lawrence, KS. Candace survives of the home.
Other survivors include his children; Jeffery Len Moten, Genarro Raphael (Melissa) Moten, Candra Kai (Ivica) Šimac, Danya Rei Moten, grandchildren; Jeffon Moten, Jisaiah Moten, Luka Šimac, Marko Šimac, brother, William Gilbert Moten and sister, Lavenia Cooper.
Willis was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and one sister.
Willis worked at Stokely Van Camp until it closed. He then worked for the City of Lawrence Sanitation Department until he was injured in 1999 and retired in 2005.
Willis was very forthright about his love for God and The Holy Spirit He lived his daily life in the light of the Lord, believing that he was on this Earth to do at least one good deed every day. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Willis was a Golden Gloves Boxer, enjoyed fishing, cooking, and playing and watching basketball and other sports. After his retirement, he spent time volunteering at the Senior Center and enjoyed meeting friends for coffee.
Willis will be lying in state from 3:00 - 7:00pm, Monday, June 22, 2020 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
The family suggests memorials in his name sent to the American Lung Association or the American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 18, 2020.