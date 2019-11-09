Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Wright. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William A. "Bill" Wright, 74, Topeka, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City. Bill was born October 3, 1945 in Lawrence, Kansas, the son of Wilbur and Kay Wright.



Bill graduated from Lawrence High School in 1963 and attended Allen County Community Junior College and Pittsburg State University. He married Cheri Edmondson on June 22, 1968 and they moved to Wamego, Kansas, where they were active in the community and raised their family. Bill owned and operated Wamego Farm Center for 16 years. Later, Bill was a real estate broker for his real estate company Bill Wright and Associates. In 2006, Bill and Cheri moved to Topeka and enjoyed spending time with family and traveling. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Sportsman Club in Topeka.



Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Cheri, two children, Curt Wright, Christi Stewart (Shawn) and two grandchildren Elizabeth and Will Stewart



Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 600 SW Topeka Blvd.



Memorial contributions may be given to the Westboro Homeowners Assoc Campaign Fund for Westboro Park beautification, PO Box 3829, Topeka, Kansas 66604 or ALS Association Mid-America Chapter, 6950 Squibb Rd., Mission, Kansas 66202.



Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.



