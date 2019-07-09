Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Smell. View Sign Service Information Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home 325 S Hickory Ottawa , KS 66067 (785)-242-3550 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services for Bill Smell will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Ottawa. The Smell family will greet friends for a visitation following the service. Private inurnment services will take place at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, at a later date.



William Neill Smell, age 87 of Ottawa, died July 5, 2019 at his home.



He was born in Topeka, KS, June 16, 1932 the son of Keith G. Smell and Grace (Eubanks) Smell.



Bill graduated from Topeka High in 1950. On June 17, 1955 He was united in marriage to Carol Churchbaugh. Their blessed union recently celebrated 64 wonderful years.



He was drafted and served 2 years in the Army 1955-1957. He graduated from the University of Kansas in 1959 with a Pharmacy Degree.



He began his pharmacy career at Round Corner Drug in Lawrence, KS. Bill then purchased Briscoe Drug in Ottawa, KS in 1969. He owned and operated Briscoe Drug for nearly 30 years. After retirement Bill and Carol moved to Bella Vista, AR for 15 years where many rounds of golf were played and many friendships flourished. They then returned to Ottawa in 2015 to be near family.



Bill was a man of strong faith. He was a lifelong Presbyterian, participating in decades of group Bible studies.



He loved tennis, bowling, KU basketball and most of all golf. He played cards and spent social hours with friends and family as much as possible. His love of people always showed, from his customers to his great- grandchildren.



Bill is survived by his wife, Carol Smell, of the home; daughter, Linda Tucker and her husband, Joe, Ottawa; son, Kevin Smell and his wife, Carolyn, Overland Park, KS; five grandchildren, Aaron Nichols and his wife, Lindsay, Princeton, KS, Jessica Callaghan and her husband, Brett, Ottawa, Amanda Jo Brown and her husband, Drew, Gardner, KS, Kyle Smell, Overland Park, KS, Caitlin Smell, Overland Park, KS; two sisters, Ramona Grable and her husband, Andre, N. Las Vegas, NV and Virginia Voelker, Atchison, KS; and six great grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Keith G. Smell, Jr.



Memorial contributions can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Ottawa Optimist Club in c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Condolences may be sent through

