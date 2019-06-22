Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William NaPier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Morris NaPier, 70, of Lawrence, Kansas, succumbed to Parkinson's disease surrounded by his family on June 20, 2019.



Born in Omaha, Nebraska he was the son of the late William and Shirley NaPier. He graduated from Omaha South High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He was a Golden Gloves Boxing Champion and Eagle Scout.



Bill worked in the animal health industry for 29 years. Upon his retirement in 2009 he enjoyed outdoor pursuits, hunting, appreciating nature and spending time with his friends and family.



Bill is survived by wife Suzanne (Cuba), sons Aaron (Kari Teeter), Adam (Katharine Reiske) four grandchildren, his brother Alan (Rosalind Knauer), their four children and spouses, a great nephew and two great nieces. Also Suzanne's sister and two brothers, their spouses, four nieces and a nephew, their spouses, three great nieces and four great nephews.



A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Bill will be buried at West Lawn-Hillcrest Cemetery, Omaha, NE.



Memorials may be made in Bill's name to the Iowa State University Foundation, or the University of Northern Iowa Foundation, or The Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence, KS sending to West Lawn-Hillcrest Cemetery, 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106. Bill was most proud of the academic achievement of his sons and the role Boys and Girls Club plays in the lives of his grandchildren.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



William "Bill" Morris NaPier, 70, of Lawrence, Kansas, succumbed to Parkinson's disease surrounded by his family on June 20, 2019.Born in Omaha, Nebraska he was the son of the late William and Shirley NaPier. He graduated from Omaha South High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He was a Golden Gloves Boxing Champion and Eagle Scout.Bill worked in the animal health industry for 29 years. Upon his retirement in 2009 he enjoyed outdoor pursuits, hunting, appreciating nature and spending time with his friends and family.Bill is survived by wife Suzanne (Cuba), sons Aaron (Kari Teeter), Adam (Katharine Reiske) four grandchildren, his brother Alan (Rosalind Knauer), their four children and spouses, a great nephew and two great nieces. Also Suzanne's sister and two brothers, their spouses, four nieces and a nephew, their spouses, three great nieces and four great nephews.A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Bill will be buried at West Lawn-Hillcrest Cemetery, Omaha, NE.Memorials may be made in Bill's name to the Iowa State University Foundation, or the University of Northern Iowa Foundation, or The Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence, KS sending to West Lawn-Hillcrest Cemetery, 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106. Bill was most proud of the academic achievement of his sons and the role Boys and Girls Club plays in the lives of his grandchildren.For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close