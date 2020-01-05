Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Leslie. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Fellowship Hall of the Lecompton United Methodist Church Memorial service 2:00 PM Lecompton United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) Lavern Leslie, 93, Lecompton, died Thursday December 26, 2019 at Pioneer Ridge Assisted Living facility in Lawrence Kansas. Bill, surrounded by family and friends, peacefully joined his wife of 71 years, Betty. There will be a memorial service on January 11th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lecompton United Methodist Church. No Burial date has been set.



Bill was born June 21, 1926 in Lecompton, KS, to Henry P. and Nettie F. (McClure) Leslie. He graduated from Lecompton High School where he met and married the love of his life, Betty Webber. Bill, with his brother Homer, farmed the homestead and many other farms in the Lecompton/Perry area. He couldn't imagine doing anything else than raising crops, milking and raising livestock. He was truly in a profession meant for him. He loved to reminisce about the old days, and share his experiences, mixed with his witticisms, which always made for a memorable visit.



Being active in his community was something Bill was proud of. He served on the Township board twice (once when he was 80) the ASCS board, Farm Bureau Board and on the local school board for 17 years. He worked tirelessly for the building of the Lecompton bridge.



Bill married Betty L. Webber on March 7, 1947 in Oskaloosa, KS. She preceded him in death on September 25, 2018. Survivors include his daughter, Bonny (Steve) Fugett; two sons, Dennis (Joy) Leslie, and Jim (Gena) Leslie; brother, Homer Leslie; seven grandchildren: Dennis Leslie, Stacy Slater, John Leslie, Torrie Ellis, Julie Fugett, Andy Leslie, Jennifer Goetz; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.



The family will greet friends with a visitation from 1:00-2:00. on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 in the Fellowship Hall of the Lecompton United Methodist Church.



Memorial Contributions may be made in his name to Lecompton Historical Society or Lecompton United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



