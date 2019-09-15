Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Keith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Keith, 68, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. Bill was born in St. Louis, Mo. on February 1, 1951, to Marvin Keith Sr. and Katherine (Barnes) Keith. They preceded him in death along with his step-grandson, Dakotah Henchek. He is survived by his wife Paige, of the home, his brother Marvin Keith Jr. of Deerfield Beach, Florida, his step-son Aaron Williams, (Jason) of Portland, Oregon, his step-daughter Sherry Averitt, (Randall) of Kansas City, Missouri, and step-grandchildren Anthony, Allyssa, and Dyllen. Bill graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School in Overland Park, Kansas in 1969 and attended Kansas University in Lawrence, Kansas. He owned Spectrum Optical in Lawrence for many years, then moved to Mililani, Hawaii, where he worked at Silkwood Wholesale. Upon retirement, he moved to Tucson. Cremation is planned and a celebration of life and scattering of his ashes will take place in Hawaii at a later time.

