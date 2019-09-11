William Roderick "Bill" Grubbs, 91, of Lawrence, stepped into eternity on September 7, 2019.
Born in 1928 to Donald and Minnie Belle Grubbs in Manhattan, Kansas, Bill grew up in Newton and attended Newton public schools, Bethel College and Kansas State, where he earned a B.S. in Zoology. He later earned a Doctor of Optometry from Southern College of Optometry, Memphis, TN. He was married Ruth N. Grubbs for 60 years prior to her death in 2011.
Bill is survived by his children, Kim (Shirley) Grubbs of Lawrence KS, Anna Belle Thornton of Galesburg KS, Amy (Fred) Clemens of Jackson MI, and Richard (Renee) Grubbs of Houston TX. He has 15 grandchildren and 12 great grand- children. He was preceded in death by Ruth, a son Rick, and his stepbrother Tom.
Funeral services will be Saturday, September 14, at 10 a.m. at Grace EPC, 3312 Calvin Drive in Lawrence, under the direction of Chapel Oaks. The funeral will be preceded by a viewing at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at 4 p.m., at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton, Kansas. For a full bio and information on memorial gifts and/ or flowers, please see https://www.chapeloaksne.com/obituary/william-grubbs.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Sept. 11, 2019