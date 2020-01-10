Memorial services for William "Bill" D. Gensler, 85, Baldwin City, KS, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Burial will follow at Vinland Cemetery, Vinland, KS. William passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home.
Bill was born June 4, 1934 in McLouth, KS, the son of Eldon and Freda (Schwinn) Gensler.
He was a member of the Lawrence Masonic Lodge #6 and the Scottish Rite, Abdallah Shriners, where he was a part of the Shriners Motor Patrol out of Merriam, KS, a member of the Elks Club and was on the Vinland Fair Board. He loved to talk about trucks and John Deere mowers.
He was a milk hauler for 47 years.
He married Mary Cates on May 12, 2000 at their home in Baldwin City, KS. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include his children, Scott (Jana) Montgomery, Matt (Tina) Montgomery, Nancy Helm, Candy (Mel) Thompson, Joe Gensler, and Nancy Montgomery; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; stepsister, Beverly Elkinton; and stepbrothers, Rex Rogers and Richard Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Dorothy, children, Rusty Gensler, Jeannine Athey and Melissa Arnett.
The family will greet friends on Tuesday, January 14th prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. at the mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Visiting Nurses, , or Vinland Cemetery Association and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jan. 10, 2020