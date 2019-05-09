William Kenneth Gaeddert, 80 (he was known as either Bill or Ken during his life) passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He was born November 27, 1938 on the family farm in Thomas County, Kansas, the son of Katherine (Katie) Fleck Gaeddert and W. G. (William Gorshing) Gaeddert. He was preceded in death by his parents, and Gaeddert and Fleck aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Bill graduated from Oakley Consolidated High School, Oakley, Kansas (1956), Bethany College, Lindsborg, Kansas, B. Mus. (1960), Illinois Wesleyan University, M. Mus. (1964) and the University of Iowa, Iowa City, MFA (1973), Ph. D (1976). He married his wife Barbara (Knisely) in July 1967. She survives at the home. They were married 51 years.
His teaching career included Lebanon Public Schools, Lebanon, Kansas, 1960-62; United Township High School, East Moline, Illinois, Director of Choral Music, 1964-66; Northwestern State University of Louisiana, Instructor, 1966-70; Baker University, Baldwin City, Kansas, from 1979 until he retired with the rank of Professor in 2001.
He was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church in Lawrence, the National Association of Teachers of Singing, and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia. He was recognized in Who's Who in American Music: Classical and Who's Who in the Midwest.
After he retired, Bill established the William Gaeddert Voice Studio which continued for six years. Lifetime interests have included attendance at concerts and recitals, travel, woodworking, and furniture refinishing.
He will be missed by colleagues, students, friends, cousins, and Barb.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Lawrence Community Orchestra or Theatre Lawrence and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 9, 2019