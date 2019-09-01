A Rosary will be said for William "Bill" Andrew Conboy at 6 pm with a visitation to follow until 8 pm on Wednesday, September 4th at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11 am on Thursday, September 5th at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The public is welcome.
William passed away on Tuesday, August 27 at Brandon Woods at Alvamar. He was 94. He is survived by two sons, Fred Conboy and William "Andy" Conboy, Jr.; daughter, Connie Conboy; three grandchildren, Lindsay, Lamar, Leroy; and three great grandchildren, Thea, Kyra, Zyiah.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the "William A. Conboy Fund" established with the Kansas University Endowment Association to benefit students. KU Endowment, Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044 or may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Sept. 1, 2019