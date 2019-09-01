William Conboy

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Conboy.
Service Information
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS
66044
(785)-843-1120
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS 66044
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS 66044
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

A Rosary will be said for William "Bill" Andrew Conboy at 6 pm with a visitation to follow until 8 pm on Wednesday, September 4th at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11 am on Thursday, September 5th at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The public is welcome.

William passed away on Tuesday, August 27 at Brandon Woods at Alvamar. He was 94. He is survived by two sons, Fred Conboy and William "Andy" Conboy, Jr.; daughter, Connie Conboy; three grandchildren, Lindsay, Lamar, Leroy; and three great grandchildren, Thea, Kyra, Zyiah.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the "William A. Conboy Fund" established with the Kansas University Endowment Association to benefit students. KU Endowment, Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044 or may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.

For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
logo
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Sept. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.