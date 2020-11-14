William J. Athey (Bill) passed away 10-29-20 at Richmond Rehab Facility. He was born 2-28-54 in Lawrence, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward H. and Evelyn M (Brightwell) Athey and also by brothers Carl and Daniel. He is survived by brothers Larry, Edward, Roger and Gary. He graduated by LHS in 1972 and worked at Stokely Van Kamp and Glenn Stowe Drywalling. He loved fishing and hanging out with family and friends. There will be no service at this time due to COVID 19 but a celebration of life later.



