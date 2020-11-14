1/
William Athey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. Athey (Bill) passed away 10-29-20 at Richmond Rehab Facility. He was born 2-28-54 in Lawrence, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward H. and Evelyn M (Brightwell) Athey and also by brothers Carl and Daniel. He is survived by brothers Larry, Edward, Roger and Gary. He graduated by LHS in 1972 and worked at Stokely Van Kamp and Glenn Stowe Drywalling. He loved fishing and hanging out with family and friends. There will be no service at this time due to COVID 19 but a celebration of life later.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved