Funeral services for J. Willene (Agee) Blackburn, 76, Eudora, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday July 22, 2019, at Warren-McElwain Mortuary – Eudora Chapel, Eudora, KS. Burial will follow at Eudora Cemetery. Willene passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her home.
Willene was born September 6, 1942, in Ozark, Arkansas, the daughter of Harlan and Susie (Lovell) Agee.
She served on the Eudora City Council and the Eudora Planning Commission. She was a member of the American Mechanical Engineering Society and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1985. She worked for Westar Energy until her retirement in 2009.
She was a cancer survivor. She was a seamstress and took great joy making her daughter's clothes. She loved her grandchildren and she was an animal lover.
She married Waymon Blackburn on January 6, 1963 in Ozark, AR. They have been married for 56 years. He survives of the home.
Other survivors include her two daughters, Melissa (Chris) Loewenstein, Tammie (Fred) Trefz; three grandchildren, Hunter, Weston, Grayson; and sister, Katherine Agee, Ozark, AR. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Zoie and brother, Robert Agee.
The family will greet friends at 1 p.m. one hour prior to the service on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary – Eudora Chapel in Eudora.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on July 20, 2019