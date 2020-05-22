William (Bill) Ross Wilson II, 75, Lawrence, KS, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Bill was born on April 25, 1945, in Pensacola, FL, to William Ross and Irene Gladys (Jacobson) Wilson.
He graduated from Lawrence High School and attended Pittsburg State University. He was a computer machine operator for Mobil Oil in KC, MO, and then worked for the City of Lawrence until retirement. Bill was content with a simple life focused on his favorite things: watching NFL football, NASCAR, and KU athletics, driving his 1968 Plymouth GTX, and attending family gatherings and celebrations where many pictures would be taken as keepsakes for his photo albums.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, his former wife, Brenda Reese Wilson, and his step-daughter, Jennifer Iron Whiteman. Survivors include his daughter, Heather Allen (Lorn), his granddaughter, Aubrey Allen all of Blue Springs, MO; his son, Christopher Wilson of Lawrence, KS; his sister, Jane Robinson (David) of Schaumburg, IL; and two nieces, Amy Tatum (Trei) of Hoffman Estates, IL; and Mindy Robinson Clark (Kim) of Golden, CO.
On Wednesday, May 27, he will lie in state at Warren-McElwain Mortuary from 10am-12pm and a private, family graveside memorial service will follow at 2:30pm at Zion Lutheran Church, Everest, KS.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in his name to the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, Everest, KS, and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS, 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 22, 2020.