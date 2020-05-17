Wesley Benson Williams "Bence" of Lawrence died peacefully in his home May 10, 2020. He was born to Paul and Doris Williams on September 26, 1941.Bence attended and graduated from Burlington, Kansas High School and Emporia State University. He was a proud Kansan who enjoyed his family, music, and the outdoors. He valued education and pursued knowledge throughout life. Bence was a funny man who told wonderful stories and never met a stranger.Bence was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Kathleen Butcher, whom he married in 1969.Survivors include his four children, Dan Bruch, Emporia, Rob Land, Katy, TX, Deb Rogers, Lawrence and Amy Parise, Leawood. Six grandchildren, Jake, Piper, Darian, Jimmy, Olivia and Hayden.A private graveside service was held May 12, 2020, in Waverly, Kansas.