Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon 818 Topeka Ave Lyndon , KS 66451 (785)-828-4433





Wayne had lived most of his life in the Overbrook community.



Wayne served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. He worked at DuPont in Topeka until his retirement. He was a member of Grace Community Church in Overbrook and the Topeka Ski Club since 1984. He was a faithful K.U. fan and followed his kids and grandkids to their sporting events and concerts.



On June 20, 1969, Wayne was married to Joann Barngrover in Pauline.



Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Thelma; a brother, Jerry O'Brien; his daughter, Jamie Ullery; and a grandson, Alex O'Brien.



Wayne is survived by his wife, Joann, of nearly 50 years; his three children, Kim Davis of Scranton, Kimberly O'Brien and Patrick O'Brien, both of Lawrence; his brother, Donald O'Brien of Topeka; his sister, Wilma Kramer of Carbondale; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.



Funeral services for Wayne will be at 11:00am on Friday, May 31 at Grace Community Church in Overbrook. The family will receive friends from 10:00am until service time. Burial will be in the Overbrook Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to NAI, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at

