Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111

Services for Wayne "Butch" McMullen, 74, Lawrence, will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.



Wayne's battle with cancer ended, October 1, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.



He was born January 11, 1945, in Carroll, Iowa, the son of Melvin Lee and Dolores Maxine McGee McMullen. He graduated from high school in Chapman, Kansas and received a scholarship to Ford Tech.



Wayne served in the United States Army National Guard and worked for Saunders Leasing, Koch Industries, and retired from Road Builders. He had a love for adventure and a passion for anything with an engine. Wayne was encouraged at a young age to race Go-carts. He continued racing and winning with Dirt Bikes, Derby Cars, ATV's, Dwarf Cars and Mod Lites. Wayne and wife Sheryl traveled the U.S. seeking adventure and enjoying the beauty of America. His motto was "Work Hard and Play Harder".



Wayne and Sheryl were married for 36 years. She survives of the home.



Other survivors include a son, James McMullen; daughter, Christine McMechan; adopted daughter, Stacey LeBlanc; sister, Sharon Rockhold and husband Bob; brother in law, Steve Stewart; granddaughter, Tehya Dawn; nieces, Terrie Reiff and husband Bill, Teresa Kincheloe; nephew, Bob Kincheloe; and many extended family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, D'Vaughn McMechan.



A visitation with the family will be held from 1:00-2:30 p.m. Monday.



The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Lawrence Visiting Nurses/ Hospice,



Condolences may be sent at



