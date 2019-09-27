Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Waymon Blackburn. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary Eudora Chapel 1003 John L Williams Dr Eudora , KS 66025 (785)-542-3030 Visitation 10:00 AM Warren-McElwain Mortuary Eudora Chapel 1003 John L Williams Dr Eudora , KS 66025 View Map Service 11:00 AM Warren-McElwain Mortuary Eudora Chapel 1003 John L Williams Dr Eudora , KS 66025 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Waymon D. Blackburn, 80, Eudora, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Warren-McElwain Mortuary – Eudora Chapel, Eudora, KS. Burial will follow at Eudora Cemetery. Waymon passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at his home.



Waymon was born August 10, 1939, in Brady, TX, the son of Richard Davis and Nelda (Farmer) Blackburn.



He served his country in the United States Army and the United States Marine Corp.



He loved people, had a generous heart and he was a friendly out going person who generally treated everyone he met with the respect of a friend. He was a Mason of the 32nd degree. He had an enormous pride in his country and was a proud Texan. He had a passion for reading, a respect and admiration for history, and loved the old west and vintage cars He was a self taught guitarist who enjoyed singing and playing old country music songs to his family. He had a beautiful voice.



Waymon was a Boiler Maker by trade. Waymon was an Associate Engineer for Construction. He built large power plants all over the United States. Over the course of his career he and his family moved 17 times. He worked for numerous companies, Babcock & Wilcox, Black & Veatch, Foster Wheeler and finally Ljungström Air Preheater Combustion Engineering where he finally settled his family in Eudora, KS. He married J. Willene Agee on January 6, 1963 in Ozark, AR. They had been married for 56 years. She preceded him in death on July 17, 2019.



Survivors include his two daughters, Melissa (Chris) Loewenstein, Tammie (Fred) Trefz; three grandchildren, Hunter, Weston, Grayson; and his brother, Royce (Margaret) Blackburn. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Zoie and sister, Wanda Lou Blackburn.



The family will greet friends at 10 a.m. one hour prior to the service on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary – Eudora Chapel in Eudora.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



Funeral services for Waymon D. Blackburn, 80, Eudora, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Warren-McElwain Mortuary – Eudora Chapel, Eudora, KS. Burial will follow at Eudora Cemetery. Waymon passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at his home.Waymon was born August 10, 1939, in Brady, TX, the son of Richard Davis and Nelda (Farmer) Blackburn.He served his country in the United States Army and the United States Marine Corp.He loved people, had a generous heart and he was a friendly out going person who generally treated everyone he met with the respect of a friend. He was a Mason of the 32nd degree. He had an enormous pride in his country and was a proud Texan. He had a passion for reading, a respect and admiration for history, and loved the old west and vintage cars He was a self taught guitarist who enjoyed singing and playing old country music songs to his family. He had a beautiful voice.Waymon was a Boiler Maker by trade. Waymon was an Associate Engineer for Construction. He built large power plants all over the United States. Over the course of his career he and his family moved 17 times. He worked for numerous companies, Babcock & Wilcox, Black & Veatch, Foster Wheeler and finally Ljungström Air Preheater Combustion Engineering where he finally settled his family in Eudora, KS. He married J. Willene Agee on January 6, 1963 in Ozark, AR. They had been married for 56 years. She preceded him in death on July 17, 2019.Survivors include his two daughters, Melissa (Chris) Loewenstein, Tammie (Fred) Trefz; three grandchildren, Hunter, Weston, Grayson; and his brother, Royce (Margaret) Blackburn. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Zoie and sister, Wanda Lou Blackburn.The family will greet friends at 10 a.m. one hour prior to the service on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary – Eudora Chapel in Eudora.For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Sept. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close