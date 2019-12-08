Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Moline. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Warren Dale Moline, 86, Lawrence, will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Cornerstone Southern Baptist Church in Lawrence. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Warren passed away at his home on Thursday, December 5, 2019.



He retired from IBM and Kodak. Warren was a long-standing member and deacon of Cornerstone Southern Baptist Church. He had many interests and hobbies and was always sharing them with family and friends. His true passion was woodworking in which he blessed many people with his talent.



He married Joetta Hayes Setliff on February 9, 1959 in Kansas City, Missouri. She preceded him in death on September 12, 1998. He later married Bobbie Ellen Clark on April 16, 2005 in Lawrence, KS. She survives of the home.



Other survivors include his children, Katherine (Lynn Ragsdale) Gonzalez, Mesa, Arizona, DeVelle (JL) Gray, Lawrence, Stephanie Bowler, Lawrence; step-children, Terry (Kathe) Clark, McLouth, Tina (Roger) Yarbro, Prosper, TX, Tony Clark, Houston, TX; 24 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren and three great-great grand-children. He was preceded in death by his children, Marjorie Hood and Joel Mead and four siblings, Harold Moline, Lola Puderbaugh, Grace Moline, and Velma Moline.



Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Cornerstone Southern Baptist Church Building Fund and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



The family will greet friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary.



