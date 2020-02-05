Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Barrand. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Lying in State 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Service 10:30 AM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Warren O. (Blue) Barrand, 97 Lawrence KS, died Saturday February 1st at Monterey Village Arbors Memory Care.



Blue was born January 11, 1923 in Leona, KS, the son of Ralph and Edith Hazen Barrand. After graduating from Powhattan HS in 1941, he studied aircraft mechanics in Wichita and worked for Beechcraft. He enlisted in 1943 in the U.S.



On his return, he moved to Lawrence and attended KU on the GI Bill earning a degree in accounting and his CPA. He started his over 50 year career in accounting with Merle Beale in Lawrence and later started his own firm with Frank Bradley and Warren Lesh. They were the first accounting firm in Kansas to use computers. Five years before he retired, the Barrand-Egan firm merged with Mize Houser.



Blue married Shirley Robertson in 1974 in Wichita. They were avid ballroom dancers and enjoyed cruising all over the world. Blue also enjoyed flying his private aircraft and restoring vintage Cadillacs.



Blue was predeceased by his parents and sister Norma Bartley. He is survived by his wife Shirley; children Don Barrand (Martha) of Lenexa; Christie Curtis (Steve) of Lawrence; and Dennis Dupont (Nikki) of Kansas City as well as two grandchildren Jessica Barrand of Denver and Jeff Barrand of Omaha.



Blue will be lying in state from 2 - 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 and friends are welcome to stop by and sign his book.



Services will be at held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to and sent in care of the mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.







