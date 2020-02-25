Walter Allen Stroker, 83, Lawrence, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his home.
He was born January 10, 1937, in Williamsburg, Missouri, the son of Charles and Elsie Hopper Stroker.
Mr. Stroker worked as a loan officer in the banking industry. He enjoyed reading and studying the bible.
He married Charlotte Joyce Kentzler on August 27, 1958, in Shawnee, Kansas. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include a son, Allen Stroker and wife Evelyn of Atlanta, Georgia; daughters, Shelley Ezell and husband Neal of Lawrence, Kansas, Tonia Anderson and husband Morgan of Lawrence, Kansas, and Collette Manzanares and husband Carlos of Topeka, Kansas; a brother, Ben Stroker and wife Elaine of Shawnee, Kansas; a sister, Mary Jane Fernandez of Roland Park, Kansas; and 10 grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 25, 2020