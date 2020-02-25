Walter Stroker

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Stroker.
Service Information
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS
66044
(785)-843-5111
Obituary
Send Flowers

Walter Allen Stroker, 83, Lawrence, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his home.

He was born January 10, 1937, in Williamsburg, Missouri, the son of Charles and Elsie Hopper Stroker.

Mr. Stroker worked as a loan officer in the banking industry. He enjoyed reading and studying the bible.

He married Charlotte Joyce Kentzler on August 27, 1958, in Shawnee, Kansas. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include a son, Allen Stroker and wife Evelyn of Atlanta, Georgia; daughters, Shelley Ezell and husband Neal of Lawrence, Kansas, Tonia Anderson and husband Morgan of Lawrence, Kansas, and Collette Manzanares and husband Carlos of Topeka, Kansas; a brother, Ben Stroker and wife Elaine of Shawnee, Kansas; a sister, Mary Jane Fernandez of Roland Park, Kansas; and 10 grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
logo
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.