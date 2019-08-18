W. Lynn Watney

A celebration remem- bering the life of W. Lynn Watney, who passed away on July 9, 2019, will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Cider Gallery, 810 Pennsylvania Street, Lawrence Kansas. The memorial will be held at 3:00 P.M. followed by a reception from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. Memorial contri- butions can be made to the Kansas Core Library Fund #42306 for the Kansas Geological Survey Kansas Core Laboratory to be named after Lynn, or to the Iowa State University Foundation "W. Lynn Watney Memorial Fund" #2705461 for a geology scholarship established in Lynn's name. Checks can be mailed to Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence KS 66044. rumsey-yost.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 18, 2019
