Vivian Ryan
1943 - 2020
A visitation for Vivian Arlene Copp Ryan, 77, Lawrence, will be 6:00-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory.

Ms. Ryan died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Brandon Woods at Alvamar.

She was born June 23, 1943, in Lawrence, the daughter of Melvin Anthony and Anna Grace Holladay Copp. She attended Lawrence public schools and has lived in Lawrence all of her life.

Ms. Ryan was a homemaker and enjoyed eating with friends, taking walks, and attending family functions. She also attended Lawrence Baptist Temple.

She is survived by two daughters, Lorie Scully and husband Chuck of Thomasville, Georgia, Christina Awaida of Honolulu, Hawaii; brothers, Melvin Copp of Lawrence, Ronnie Copp and wife Patty of Lawrence, Richard Copp and wife Linda of Lawrence, Larry Copp and wife Linda of Lawrence, Guy Copp of Topeka; sisters, Sandy Mock and husband Dale of Lawrence, Linda Buckner and husband Stanley Sr. of Lawrence, and Charlotte Vick and husband Bill of Dardanelle, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Marvin Copp and Gary Copp.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Elara Caring Hospice, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044.

Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.


Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS 66044
(785) 843-5111
