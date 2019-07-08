Funeral services for Vivian Madl Clark, 98, Lawrence, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Baldwin City, KS. Vivian passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Brandon Woods.
Vivian was born March 7, 1921, in Baldwin City, KS, the daughter of Joseph and Barbara (Hadl) Madl.
She was a beautician for many years.
Survivors include her son, Michael (Pam) Jacob, grandchildren; Kevin (Ashley) Jacob, Kelly Jacob, great-granddaughter, Shelby Jacob, sister, Jean (Ron) Evilsizor, numerous nieces and nephews, step children; Dan (Ellen) Clark, Coleen Kitzman, Katherine (James) Seaburger, and Vivian's step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
Vivian previously married Steve Jacob and they later divorced. Steve preceded her in death on March 16, 2005. Vivian married Alfred Clark in 1984 and he preceded her in death on January 4, 1997.
Vivian was also preceded in death by her brothers; Ralph, Arthur, Bob and Bud Madl, sisters; Marian Madl, Katherine Madl and Mildred Butell.
The family will greet friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary with a Rosary Recitation starting at 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Baldwin Catholic Cemetery Fund or Lawrence Humane Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on July 8, 2019