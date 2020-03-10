Victor Counts, former long-time resident of Lawrence, KS, passed away on March 3rd, 2020, from complications of dementia.
Vic had the privilege of being the Project Manager of Clinton Lake from the time of its development until his retirement in 2000.
He was a lover of nature, loved music, dancing, hot rod cars, and was a scrappy basketball player until late in life.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Mary, who will miss him greatly.
Five children Greg (Melissa), Stephanie Karasek (Tom), Garrett (Nichole), Eric Hoopingarner (Tania) and Gayle Atkins (Chris).
Brother Phil Counts (Ann) and many grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life gathering is pending.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 10, 2020