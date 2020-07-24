1/1
Vickie Shepley
1955 - 2020
Vickie Michelle Vaughn Shepley, 65, passed away July 12, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family, after a year long battle with cancer.  She was born July 10, 1955 in Coffeyville, KS., daughter of Raymond E. Vaughn and Marie J. Vaughn Green. She was raised in Coffeyville, KS, graduating from Field Kindley High School in 1973.

Vickie married Sam Shepley and later divorced. They had one son, Ben Shepley.

Vickie had been a long time resident of Lawrence, KS. Recently Vickie was working for Paul Davis Restoration and Kwik Shop as an assistant manager.

She enjoyed playing cards and cruising with her cousins, going to the casino with friends and family, concerts with her niece, and always looked forward to the annual family canoe trip.

Vickie is survived by her son Ben (Lindsey) Shepley of Lawrence, KS, her grandchildren Zach, Brookelynn, and Charlee; stepson Troy Dockery of Lawrence, and his family; a brother, Raymond E Vaughn, Jr (Rocky) of Coffeyville, KS., and many nieces and nephews.

Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marie; siblings Kathleen, George, and Larry Vaughn; Sue Cuevas, and Patty Hills. 

In lieu of a service, a celebration of life will be held at a later date when current pandemic conditions allow. 

Memorials may be sent to Visiting Nurses Association of Douglas County.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
Vickie may you Rest In Peace, you made me laugh so much! I will miss you!
Vicky Blasi
Friend
July 24, 2020
Dear Ben, Vickie was a wonderful person and had a great personality. Prayers for your entire family and may she RIP. Hugs to all!
Colleen Winner
Friend
July 24, 2020
Dear Ben & Family: I am so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Julie Lowrance
Coworker
