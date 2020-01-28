Vernon Chamberlin, 95, Lawrence, passed away on January 25, 2020, at his home. He was born July 18, 1924, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Fred L. Chamberlin and Verna (Woodside) Chamberlin.
He attended public schools in Topeka, and received an A.B. Degree from Washburn University and a M.A. Degree from K.U. He taught high school in Fredonia, Kansas, and at Pembroke Country Day School in Kansas City, Missouri, and completed his Ph.D. at K.U. in 1957.
Vernon taught Spanish at U.C.L.A. two years and at Oklahoma State University four years before returning to teach at K.U. in 1963. He was promoted to Professor of Spanish in 1968 and taught at K.U. until his retirement in 1996, specializing in nineteenth Century Spanish literature. He published books as well as numerous articles, notes, and book reviews in scholarly journals. He also served on editorial boards, belonged to several professional organizations, and frequently presented papers at national and international conferences.
He married Marilyn Groom on June 4, 1955, in Lawrence, Kansas. She survives of the home. Other survivors include a daughter, Marlene Chamberlin, Ft, Collins, Colorado; a son, Mark Chamberlin, Fruita, Colorado; and an honorary granddaughter, Julia Silverstein, Farmington, CT. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bill Chamberlin.
At his request, there will be no funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Douglas County Visiting Nurses & Hospice, in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana St., Lawrence, KS, 66044. Online condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jan. 28, 2020