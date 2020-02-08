Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verner Newman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Verner L. Newman III, 89, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born on May 31, 1930 in Lawrence, Kansas to Verner L. and Rachel Gazell (Gibson) Newman, Jr.Verner attended the Lawrence Public Schools, attending Lincoln Elementary, Lawrence Junior High and graduated from Liberty Memorial High School. He also attended the University of Kansas.Verner served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953. He then married Kathryn A. Gatewood on June 21, 1954 in Manhattan, Kansas.Verner retired as a Captain from the Lawrence Police Department in 1980 after 26 years of service. During his time with the LPD, Verner was the first officer to be trained in finger printing and was the first black police captain appointed by the LPD. Verner went on to work for the State of Kansas in Topeka and retired after ten years of service.Mr. Newman was a 50-year member and past Worshipful Master of Western Star Masonic Lodge No. 1 F & A.M. Lawrence Kansas, American Legion , Fraternal Order of the Police, Luncheon Optimists, The Hawk's Club and was a member of the former St. James A.M.E. Church of Lawrence, Kansas. He enjoyed playing basketball and was a member of the Negro League basketball team known as "The Promoters." He played slow and fast pitch softball on Woody's Aces team and enjoyed dominos, Bid Whist and was a fan of the KU Jayhawks.Verner is preceded in death by two infant daughters; his parents, Verner L. Newman, Jr. and Rachel Gazell Gibson Newman; one sister, Helen Smith and one brother, Charles Newman.Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 65 years, Kathryn Newman (Lawrence, KS); his daughter, Rebecca Murphy (Lawrence, KS); his son, Verner L. Newman IV (Lawrence, KS); five grandchildren, Marcus J. (Grace) Murphy II, Brian Murphy, Ryan Murphy, Victoria Newman and Elizabeth Newman; his sister, Charleen Coleman (Lawrence, KS) and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.A public visitation will be held for Mr. Newman on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 3:00pm-7:00pm. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00am. All services will be held at Victory Bible Church: 1942 Massachusetts Street (Lawrence). Please visit Mr. Newman's celebration page at www.PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com Memorial donations in memory of Verner L. Newman III can be made to Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel (401 SW Harrison St., Topeka, KS. 66603) in care of Kathryn Newman. Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 8, 2020

