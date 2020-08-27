1/1
Verna Davidson
Funeral services for Verna Eileen Davidson, 86, Lawrence, will be 10 am, Friday, August 28, 2020, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

She died Monday, August 24, 2020, at Pioneer Ridge Nursing Facility.

Verna was born November 6, 1933, in Arkansas City, KS, the daughter of Ray Chappell and Treva Berdeen Holdredge Eagan. She graduated from Arkansas City High School in 1951.

She worked as a municipal court clerk and later for TG&Y. She took exceptional care of her family throughout her entire life. Verna enjoyed being around her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her spare time she would watch KU Basketball, plant flowers, play cards with friends and cut coupons. She was very active in her church. Verna was a woman defined by her family and her faith.

She married Darrell Dean Davidson on May 14, 1951 at an Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, he preceded her in death in October 2009.

Survivors include her brother Lowell Eagan (Joy), Arkansas City, KS; son, Joel Davidson (Karen), Andover, KS; daughter, Deanna Ross (Steve), Eudora,; grandchildren, Jennifer Stedry (Scott), Jesse Burke (Katie), Emily Davidson, Joseph Davidson, Zachary Ross, Rachel Patrum (Mike), Mallory Lauber (Ryan), Alex Florence (Michael), sister in law Patricia Eagan, brother in law Mike Davidson (Debbie), sister in law Cathy Blendon, 14 great grandchildren and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Verna is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister; Betty Parrish (Tom); brothers, Maurice Eagan, Jack Eagan, Gerald Eagan and uncle Cecil Eagan (Vera).

Friends may call from 1-8 pm, Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, she will lie in state so friends may pay their respects.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church of Great Bend, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com


Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS 66044
(785) 843-5111
