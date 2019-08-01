Beloved husband of Ruth Alley lived from 11/30/39 to 7/19/2019. Passed away at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Preceded in death by his mother, father and sister. He was the only surviving son. He leaves a spouse of 64 years, Ruth Alley; 3 children Debra Henning, Norma D. Douglas (Steve Douglas), Vern Larry Lon Alley, II (Karen Alley). He has 8 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild on the way.
Celebration of life will be from 1-3 at 149 Pine Cone Drive, Lawrence, KS 66046 on Saturday, August 3. In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness in his name.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 1, 2019