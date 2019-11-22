Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velta Sitler. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Memorial service 10:30 AM Christ Community Church 1100 Kasold Dr. Lawrence , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services for Velta M. Sitler, 84, Lawrence, KS will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at Christ Community Church, 1100 Kasold Dr. in Lawrence. Inurnment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lawrence. She passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 in Garnett, KS.



Velta was born on December 18, 1934 in Crescent, OK, the daughter of Louis and Hazel (Lloyd) Tucker.



She married Donald Sitler on December 20, 1953 in Mulhall, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on May 26, 1999.



Velta was a homemaker and stay-at-home mom. Velta had a special fondness for babies and was in her element as a grandmother and great grandmother with newborns. She enjoyed decorating her home and keeping her yard in good order. She loved to cook and bake for her family and was known for her delicious pies. She volunteered at Lawrence Memorial Hospital delivering smiles to patients and offering help with grooming needs. Velta enjoyed Bible study and attended Free Methodist Church in her later years.



Survivors include her two daughters, Pamela Goad (David), Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, Cynthia (Cindy) Folks, Lawrence; son, Donald Sitler (Cindy) Garnett; five grandchildren, Brett Folks, Tiffany Dunyon, Michael Sitler, Matthew Brunnworth, Emily Folks and three great-granddaughters, Devynn Sitler, Isabella Sitler, MaKenna Sitler. She was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Cummings and granddaughter, Amy Cobb.



The family suggests memorials in her name to either Insight Women's Center of Lawrence or Good Shepard Hospice of Garnett, KS and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 22, 2019

