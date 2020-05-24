Troy Ann Lofflin passed away on May 21, 2020 at her home in Lawrence, Kan. She was 69 years old. She is survived by her daughter, Heather Lofflin, and two grandchildren, Harper and Zachary Comstock.



Troy grew up in Independence, Mo., and attended Van Horn High School. She then went on to Baker University and the University of Kansas, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in broadcast journalism. Troy enjoyed singing, and during her time at KU participated in vocal ensembles, including Jayhawk Singers, a jazz group. She made Lawrence her home for 20 years before moving to the San Francisco Bay area in 1994 where she worked in the financial district at a law firm. She often remarked how much she missed Kansas thunderstorms. After living in California for nearly 25 years, she returned to Lawrence in 2018. Troy enjoyed long conversations with friends and family, music, movies, and the arts. She had a hardy, contagious laugh, and taught her daughter to value meaningful and long-lasting relationships with friends.



At this time, there will be no memorial service. Because of her love of singing, donations can be made in her honor to the Lawrence Children's Choir.



