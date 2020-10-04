Trevor Loney

Mr. Trevor Monroe Loney, 41, of Jefferson City, MO, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his home.He was born on June 20, 1979 in Beloit, KS, the son of Drs. John and Teri (Seifert) Loney.Trevor was very passionate about education. He was a 2001 graduate of the University of Kansas, earning his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in American Studies. Trevor also attended Indiana University where he earned his Master's in Sociology and where he was working on completing his Doctorate. Trevor was employed at both the University of Kansas and Indiana University as an Academic Advisor and Assistant Teacher.Trevor stayed extremely active and involved with anything KU; he was one of their biggest fans. Also, he always looked forward to visits with friends and family. Trevor cherished his time spent with them, especially time with his niece and nephew. He enjoyed shopping for and preparing the meals for those he loved, playing cards with them, and cycling. People consistently noted his friendliness and kind nature. He was also becoming quite the handyman. These were skills he learned from his dad. Trevor loved animals and his Golden Retriever, Gozer, had a special place in his heart.Survivors include: his parents, Drs. John and Teri Loney of Sunrise Beach, MO; sister, Dr. Brandi Klepper and her husband, Don, of Springfield, MO; niece, Elaine Klepper; nephew, Thomas Klepper; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a host of friends at KU and in Jefferson City, MO.Private family services will be held.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the James and Leona Loney Family Scholarship Fund, KU Endowment Association, ATTN: Gift Processing Department, PO Box 928, Lawrence, Kansas 66044Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary.