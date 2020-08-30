Tobin Barlow

On Monday, August 24, 2020, Tobin Craig Barlow, age 60, died at St. Joseph Hospital in Kansas City MO, shortly after contracting Covid-19.
Tobin was born on July 29, 1960, in Kansas City, Missouri. Tobin grew up in Lawrence, Kansas and was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. He attended Lawrence High School where he met and briefly married his high school sweetheart, Mary Gibbs. In 1980, the two had a daughter, Angela to whom he was the world's best dad and her very best friend.
In 1982, Tobin proudly joined the United States Marine Corps. While off base in San Diego, he survived an attack that left him paralyzed from the waist down. This did not keep him from a life well lived, full of good times with family, friends and a little bit of trouble to keep things fun. Underneath a big red beard and some great tattoos, was a kind, intelligent man who worked hard to be a son his momma was proud of.
He will be remembered by his Mother, Margaret (Allee) Barlow, his daughter Angela Barlow and her wife Kathryn Barlow, brother Bruce Barlow and his wife Kristen Barlow, sister Amy Barlow and her husband Nathan Kramer, nephew Austin Barlow, niece Zoe (Barlow) Smith her husband Casey and their two daughters Ebben and Ardis, as well as extended family, countless friends and his rotten little dog Scruffy.
He was preceded in death by his father Alfred Barlow.
Memorial services are postponed until a safer date in an effort to protect Tobin's loved ones.
Memorials may be made to a local charity of the donor's choice
in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence KS 66044.
