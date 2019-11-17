TJ Scearce (1989 - 2019)
  • "You are in my thoughts, Kristi and Makayah."
    - Jaclyn Anderson
  • "Christie, Terri, and Wendy, I cant find the words to..."
    - Peri Paige
  • "Condolences to the family and friends. My prayers are with..."
    - Beth Bockover
  •  
    - Patterson family
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS
66044
(785)-843-5111
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS 66044
Obituary
Services for Terry Dean Scearce III (TJ), 30, will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mr. Scearce died Monday, November 11, 2019, at The University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

He was born September 7, 1989, in Lawrence, the son of Kristi Suzanne Gentry and Terry Dean Scearce II.

He worked as an in home caregiver. He liked working on cars, taking his children to Worlds of Fun, out to dinner, and spending time with them and other family and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Kristi Gentry of Oskaloosa; sister, Wendy Scearce of Oskaloosa; nephew, Makyah Brockman of Oskaloosa; ex-wife, Brooke Freeman of Lawrence; their children, Amaya and Alec Scearce of Lawrence.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, memo: TJ Scearce, PO Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 17, 2019
