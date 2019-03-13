Timothy S. Woelk, 63, passed away on March 6, 2019 in Lawrence, KS. Tim was born in Newton, KS on March 3, 1956 to Larson and Donna Woelk. Tim married Cynthia K. Friesen on August 28, 1976.
Tim earned his undergraduate degree at Kansas University and his Masters in Geophysics at Purdue University. He worked for several oil companies in Houston and Oklahoma City for 30 years. After retirement they moved to his beloved town of Lawrence. He also maintained a residence in Newton.
Tim was preceded in death by his mother: Donna Woelk; grandparents: Alvin and Linda Woelk and Herman and Nora Ortmann; Survivors include his partner and wife of 42 years, Cindi Woelk; son: Sam Woelk the most rewarding achievement of his life; father: Larson Woelk; brother: David Woelk and other family members.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm and the memorial service on Wednesday, March 13 at 10:00 am. Both will be at Petersen's Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Legion of Newton. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 13, 2019