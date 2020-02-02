Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Birdsill. View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy James 'Tim' Birdsill passed away in the early morning hours of Jan. 21, 2020, surrounded both physically and spiritually by family at the home of his sister, Chris, in Lawrence, KS. Tim was born Sept. 18, 1955, in Inglewood, CA. He was 64 years old.Tim, who was the fourth child of twelve born to Robert & Edith Birdsill, grew up in Southern California, spending the summers surfing and riding motorcycles. He moved to Lawrence, KS in 1980, relocating for business. Tim could have relocated anywhere, but chose Lawrence so that his younger sister would have a place to live while attending KU. Tim traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe as a senior field trainer in the printing industry for over 30 years. When Tim came home on the weekends, he enjoyed playing golf with friends and cooking a good meal, which he often shared with family and friends. Tim was a kind and generous son, brother, uncle, and friend. He helped many people along his journey of life in many ways. He will be dearly missed.Tim was preceded in death by his father Robert E. Birdsill, brothers Steve Birdsill and Robby Birdsill, nephew Donald Masse, and brother-in-laws Philip Smith and Kenny Huckins. He is survived by his mother Edith Birdsill, Guymon, OK, sister Judy (Don) Masse, Guymon, OK, sister Vicki (Kenny) Steltzer, Guymon, OK, brother Mike Birdsill, Chico, CA, brother Ken Birdsill, Windsor, NY, sister Chris Poterbin, Lawrence, KS, sister Karen Smith, Hutchinson, KS, sister Carla Huckins, Guymon, OK., brother Larry Birdsill, Oklahoma City, OK, and sister Laurie Morris, Omaha, NE, and several nieces and nephews.Cremation has taken place. The family will have a private Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made in honor of Tim to Douglas County VNA/Hospice, and/or do an act of kindness daily, even if it is just making someone smile. Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 2, 2020

