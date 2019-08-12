Thomas Wilcox

Memorial Mass for Thomas "Tom" Michael Wilcox, 64, Lawrence will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lawrence. There will be a Celebration of Life following the Mass at RND Corner Grille from 11:30am-1:30pm. Tom died August 9, 2019 at his home.

Tom was born June 30, 1955 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa the son of John and Jacqueline (Ferrie) Wilcox.

He was a proud Hawkeye, and graduated from the University of Iowa School of Pharmacy. He went on to be the beloved Pharmacist and owner of the Round Corner Pharmacy in Lawrence from 1984 until 2009, where his children could frequently be found behind the cash register on Sundays, or snacking on sandwiches from the Cheese Shoppe any day of the week.

He was a member of the Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Breakfast Rotary, Drug Utilization Review Board for Kansas Medicaid, and Founding Board Member of Healthcare Access.

Tom's greatest accomplishment was being the best dad to his children, uncle to his many nieces and nephews, and a one-of-a-kind "Beepa" to his adoring grandchildren. His bar tricks will live on for generations, and his mischievous laughter will forever fill our hearts with happy memories.

Tom married LuAnn Baker on March 8, 1980 in Kansas City, Missouri. Other survivors include his children, Nicholas (Amy) Wilcox, Shawnee, KS, Nicole (Jake) Garber, Lawrence, KS, Jenna Wilcox, Lawrence, KS; his five grandchildren, Colton Wilcox, Ava Wilcox, Owen Garber, Drew Garber and Will Garber; his parents, John and Jacqueline Wilcox, Kansas City, MO; his siblings, Ron (Mary) Wilcox, Sussex, WI, Jim (Amy) Wilcox, Lenexa, KS, Karen Downing, Kansas City, MO, Lisa (Eric) Cross, Kansas City, MO and Patti (John) Shell, Burlington, KS and many nieces and nephews. He loved us so well, we are forever grateful he was ours.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Lawrence Parkinson Support Group and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 12, 2019
