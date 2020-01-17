Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas White. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He is survived by his wife, Sandra, of the home; two sons, Kelly Case and wife Heidi of Lecompton, Kansas and Joel White and wife Wendy of Eudora, Kansas; eight grandchildren; his brother, Rob White of Overland, Kansas; his sister, Ronda Davis and husband Glenn of Derby, Kansas and his fur baby, Sugar Bear.



Tom was a mechanic not only as a career, but also as a hobby and passion. His exceptional skill with his hands applied to everything, whether it be a car, appliance, small engine, or project for his family and friends. His creativity and problem-solving are traits for which he will always be remembered. Just as memorable were his sense of humor and his bright personality.



Tom made his final home in Sunrise Beach, Missouri with the love of his life Sandy and their beloved puppy, Sugar Bear.



Tom Left this world peacefully at home in the arms of his beloved wife. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and his many friends.



No services are planned at this time.



Online condolences may be left at



Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.



