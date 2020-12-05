1/1
Thomas Weathers
1952 - 2020
Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Thomas C. Weathers, 68, at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Eudora, Kansas. Burial will follow at the Holy Family Catholic Cemetery. Thomas passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO.

Thomas was born on February 24, 1952 in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of James and Lorraine (Moberly) Weathers. He graduated from Turner High in 1970. Growing up in Kansas City, Kansas, he was a lifetime Kansas City Chiefs fan. He received an undergraduate degree from Pittsburg State University, and a graduate degree (MA) from Friends University. He retired from Kansas Gas Service as a Facilities Manager in 2014 after 40 years of service.

He was active in the Boy Scouts of America and was a Wood Badge Leader during and after the time when his sons achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

Thomas loved the outdoors, and spent his time gardening and fishing at the lake. He especially enjoyed fly fishing in Missouri, and spent many summers as a child at Roaring River State Park; he passed his love for fly fishing on to his wife, sons, and grandchildren.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren. They were the apple of his eye, and no wrong could be done by them.

He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Eudora, and the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary of the home; sons Jason (Nikki) Weathers, Shawnee, KS and Casey (Jessica) Weathers, Artesia, NM; grandchildren Isabella and Jackson; siblings Doug (Letha) Weathers, Dan (Elsa) Weathers, and Julie Barker all of Smyrna, TN; and many nieces and nephews.

Thomas will be lying-in-state, Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Warren-McElwain Mortuary Eudora Chapel. A Catholic rosary will follow at 6:30 p.m. at Holy Family. Please be aware that due to COVID-19 and safety precautions, we are asking his loved ones to please respect and comply with social distancing and wear a mask at all times.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Gift of Life Transplant House (Rochester, MN) or Holy Family Catholic Church and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed on the Holy Family Eudora Facebook page.

For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.


Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
