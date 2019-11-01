Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Ramirez, Sr., 92, Lawrence will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. He passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home.
Thomas was born September 20, 1927 in Lawrence, KS, the son of Jesus and Mary (Servin) Ramirez.
Thomas served his country in the United States Air Force during WWII. He was a member of the American Legion Dorsey Liberty Post #14 and a member of Cursillo through St. John Catholic Church.
He worked as a custodian for the Lawrence School District and KU.
Thomas loved his Jayhawks and did not like the colors black or brown. The family is requesting attendees of his service dress in their favorite team colors, military attire, or bright colors.
He married Josephine M. Vega on October 1, 1949 in Topeka, KS. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include his three daughters, Gloria (Bill) Riley, Lawrence, Cynthia (Bill) Naff, Berryton, KS, Rose (Mike) Hadl, Lawrence; son, Thomas (Vicki) Ramirez, Jr., Lawrence; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; five brothers, Joe Ramirez, Michael Ramirez, Jessie Ramirez, Jr., Richard Ramirez, Gilbert Ramirez; and three sisters, Carol Laughead, Connie Mendoza, and Clara Bucia. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Monica Ramirez; two brothers, Fred Ramirez and Daniel Ramirez; and two sisters, Carmen Ornelas and Lupe Godinez.
A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Sunday, November 3rd with a visitation to follow until 8:30 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. John School and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 1, 2019