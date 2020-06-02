Thomas Ralph Eversole, 75, formerly of Stillwater, OK passed away May 25, 2020. He was born August 16, 1944 in Hollywood, California to Ralph Wilson and Arlene Louise (Bordwell Kunz) Eversole.Tom graduated from Paramount High School, California in 1962 and received his Associate of Arts degree from Long Beach City College (1966) and his Bachelor of Arts from California State University at Long Beach (1968).Tom moved to Lawrence in 1971; he married Ann ImMasche Richardson in 1973 and they later divorced.Tom had a lifelong love of music that began at age 7 when he learned to play the piano. As a young man he played at Shakey's Pizza parlors in Los Angeles and Orange County, CA and in later life was both a solo pianist and a sideman piano player for local bands, including "Little Joe and The Wisemen" of Lawrence, KS. He was classically trained at California State University but could play any genre. He featured with the Freddy Martin Orchestra in Hollywood, CA in the early 60's and played receptions for Lillian Carter (mother of President Jimmy Carter), Bob Dole, and Nancy Kassebaum in the 70's and 80's.Tom was also an expert piano technician, tuner, rebuilder and restorer. He worked freelance as Eversole Piano Service from 1971 to 2003 tuning and restoring pianos for people all over the Midwest and later became Piano Technician for The University of Kansas (2003-2013) and performed the same duties at Oklahoma State University from 2014 until his death. Tom learned to tune the traditional way, by ear with a single tuning fork, and never used an electronic tuner to aid him. He once estimated he had tuned more than 22,000 pianos in his lifetime. Artists he tuned for included Johnny Cash, Sonny & Cher, Natalie Cole, Harry Connick, Jr., Elton John, Tori Amos, Herbie Hancock, Winton Marcellus, Arlo Guthrie, Ben Folds, and The Doobie Brothers.Tom received the "Larry Award" in 2012 for outstanding contributions to the Lawrence, KS communityTom is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Ann Eversole of Lawrence, KS; brother, Richard Eversole and his wife Maureen Godman of Bainbridge Island, WA; nephew, David Eversole and his wife Teri Eversole of Mobile, AL; niece, Laura Arsenault of Falls Church, VA; nephew, Elias Kyle "Eli" ImMasche and his wife Liberty ImMasche both of Fort Collins, CO; sister-in-law, Sonia Margolin ImMasche of Fort Collins, CO; and step nephews and nieces Kate Godman (Poulsbo, WA), Lucy Godman (Worthington, OH), Pete Godman (Seattle WA), Phil Lal (Orlando, FL) and several grand nephews and nieces, cousins and many friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Arlene Eversole and his former wife, Ann Eversole.There will be no formal services.