Thomas E Darnell, age 76 of Lawrence, KS passed away peacefully March 28, 2019 with his wife of 52 years by his side in Baldwin, Kansas. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis, KS. Interment will follow services at Highland Cemetery in Minneapolis, KS.



Thomas E. Darnell was born Aug 19th, 1942 the son of Donald Dale Darnell and Clea Audrey Hawkins (Hamilton) in Kansas City, MO. He graduated from Minneapolis High School and went on to get a BS in Architecture from Kansas State University in 1968. He married Doris Lee (Auld) Darnell on New Year's Eve Dec 31st, 1966 in Manhattan, KS. She survives at home. Tom started his career with the City of Salina as Director of Planning from 1969-1972, worked as an Architect for Bucher & Willis from 1972-1974, then went on to be a serial entrepreneur. He started DCI Development Consultants Inc. in 1974 building elderly housing all over the state of Kansas. He started Data Anilas LLC. in 1979 developing network computers and software for schools. He went on to start NANO Nitrous in 2007 selling products into the performance racing industry. He loved his family, loved his work, and he loved to fly airplanes.



Tom is survived by his wife, Doris Lee Darnell (Auld); son, Thomas Andrew Darnell (m. Katie Fender), and daughter, Christina Renee Carter (Darnell) (m. Robert Carter). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Erin M. Darnell (m. Joshua Cook), Kylie S. Carter, Kele A. Carter, Audrey K. Darnell, Allana L. Darnell, and Olivia A. Darnell and two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Athena MacKenzie. His three younger half-sisters: Peggy A. Murphy (Darnell), Pam Baker-Sear (Darnell), andMary Graner (Darnell). He was preceded in death by both of his parents, and oldest sister, Sherryl S.Kindall (Darnell).

