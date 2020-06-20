Thomas Crumet
1947 - 2020
Thomas James (Tom) Crumet, 73, of Lawrence, KS, died June 17, 2020. Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020, at Underwood Cemetery in Jefferson County. Tom was born January 9, 1947 in Lawrence, the son of Leroy Jonathan Crumet and Eileen Crumet.

Tom graduated from Lawrence High School in 1965. He worked for Dr. Pepper for 5- years, among other jobs, and retired in 2009 after 26-years as a Master Mechanic at Cutler Repaving.

After retiring, Tom enjoyed woodworking, his extensive model train layouts, fishing, chair-sharing with his much-loved Chihuahuas, and regular neighborhood gatherings with good friends.

He married Gloria McKnight in 1973 in South Dakota. They had two sons, Jonathan and James. They later divorced. Tom and Judy Simpson were married in 1993 in Lawrence, KS. They enjoyed home remodeling projects, gardening, travelling and their shared love of their many dogs. Judy survives of the home.

Other survivors include sons Jonathan L. Crumet and wife Lennette, Lecompton, KS, and James (Jim) T. Crumet, Lawrence, KS; "favorite" stepdaughter Cheryl Tyler-Whitworth and husband Steve of Brunswick, Maine; stepsons Jack Tyler and wife Lisa of Lawrence, Jeff Simpson and wife Staci of Baldwin, KS; sister-in-law-Barbara Crumet of Tonganoxie, KS; eleven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Leroy (Butch) Crumet, and an infant sister, Anna Crumet.

Many thanks to the Douglas County Visiting Nurses, especially Chris for being our rock over the past months. Memorials may be made to the Visiting Nurses in Tom's name, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com


Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Underwood Cemetery
