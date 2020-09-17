1/
Theresa Sauer
(nee Hederman) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church September 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. Sauer; loving mother of Mark (Kris) Sauer, Joan (Steve) Wideman and Sheila (Mark) Stogsdill; cherished grandmother of Mary Rose (Dan) Schoenfeldt, Jack and Tom (Kathleen) Wideman, Erin, Kelly and Kevin (Sharon) Sauer, Eli (Cory Fischer-Hoffman), David (Meaghan MacLean) and Joe Stogsdill; great-grandmother of Peyton, Olivia, Cecelia, Francis and Indigo; dear aunt of Mary Ann Lockett; our dear sister, sister-in-law, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

The family wishes to acknowledge the staff at Nazareth Living Center for the wonderful care Theresa received.

Services: Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church on Thursday, September 17, 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sr. Sheila Marie Scholarship Fund c/o Rosati-Kain High School. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Memories & Condolences

September 16, 2020
Tom and Kathleen we’re sorry about your Grandma passing. She was a kind person and we know how much your entire family loved her. Our deepest sympathy and prayers will be said for her and all of you. Sincerely, Barb and Bob Schoemehl
Barb Schoemehl
Family
September 15, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of your sweet mother. I always enjoyed visiting with her and your father at the Lockett's gatherings. My sincerest sympathy.

Nancy Heumann Lewis

Nancy Lewis
Friend
September 14, 2020
September 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Robert Brauss
Friend
September 14, 2020
Mark, Joan, and Sheila,
My condolences on the loss of your sweet sweet mother. She is truly one of the kindest people I've ever known. You and your families will be in my prayers, especially during the difficult days ahead. God's peace be with you.
Lisa Lennon (Sue Trenn's daughter)
Family
September 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Sending prayers and Hugs. Rest in peace great aunt Theresa. I am sure that great Uncle Frank is waiting next to God with open arms.❤
Laurie Maassen
Family
