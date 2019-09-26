Teresa Diane (Wilson) Treanor was born to Wiley and Maria Wilson on August 17, 1956. Wife to Michael Treanor, mother to Lauren Parson-Ostrow (Sean), Connor Treanor (Angie) and Christopher Treanor (Claire) and grandmother to Henry, Avery & Carlin. Sister, and friend, and caretaker of many, Teresa grew up in Lawrence, attending Woodlawn Elementary, Central Junior High and Lawrence High School, where she was a baton twirler, and attended the University of Kansas. Teresa spent her adult life at making the world a prettier place. Through her smile and warmth for others, her beautiful artwork and magical paintings you can see her gift everywhere around Lawrence. She was a huge advocate for others suffering from mental health issues and trauma to seek help and guided many on their paths to recovery. Her need to help & foster her family and others was never ending.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Teresa Treanor Memorial Fund at either the Ballard Center or the Bert Nash Community Health Center, to continue Teresa's passion and legacy of making the world a better place.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 pm, preceded by a casual gathering of friends and family from 3:30 – 5:00 on September 29, 2019 at the Lawrence Arts Center (940 New Hampshire).
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Sept. 26, 2019