Tammy Yergey

On Monday, August 10 of 2020 Tammy Annette Yergey passed away at the University of Kansas Medical Center. She fought a brave 6 year battle against a rare neuroendocrine cancer called Carcinoid.
She was born February 28th, 1967 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. She then lived in Topeka growing up, graduating from Highland Park High School as valedictorian. After, she moved to Lawrence, Kansas to continue her education at University of Kansas, graduating with a degree in journalism and a 4.0 GPA. She found a job at a water treatment company after college where she remained her entire career. She remained in Lawrence with her family until her treatment took her to Miami, Florida in 2016.
Tammy is the only child of and survived by her parents Judy LaFond, Lawrence, and Roger Zeller, Topeka. She is also survived by her husband of 19 years, Daniel Yergey, her 6 children, Alexandria, Kendra, Caleb, Ryan, Josh, and Michael, 3 grandchildren, and her Aunt Deborah.
Loving, supportive, fearless, inspirational, exceptionally strong, and bluntly honest are all ways that Tammy's family described her. These characteristics helped to shape the legacy she has left behind in friends and family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
